Keystone Creations: Household 6 Creations

Scranton, Lackawanna County– If you’ve ever stopped by the Scranton Public Market in the Marketplace at Steamtown, you might have noticed a beautiful, turquoise booth at the end of the middle row. That booth belongs to Household 6 Creations, a canned goods company started by Denise Gordon.

Household 6, as Denise explained to Eyewitness News, is the call sign for military spouses– specifically, spouses whose loved ones are deployed. Denise’s husband and son both served, and the solace she gained from their units’ family readiness group gave her the idea to turn her passion for cooking and canning into a business.

Now, at her booth in Scranton, you can find lovingly-put-together jars of salsa, mustard, beets, bread & butter pickles, and much, much more!