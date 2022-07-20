LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Teaching young kids about STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math. That’s what they’re doing at “Camp connections” at Keystone College this week.

The campers range in age from four to 11 years old.

On Tuesday, they learned about building structures by using stacking cups. They also learned how to make some small snacks for after school.

“I’d like them to be able to cook simple healthy snacks so if they do come home after school and they are home alone, they can safely make a healthy snack, something to hold them over until they have dinner, or their parents come home,” said Laurel Kindback, a camp counselor.

On the agenda for the rest of the week, campers will learn about fishing and nature at a stream on the Keystone Campus, and they’ll visit Hillside Farms to learn about the farm animals.