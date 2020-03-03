Keystone Central School Board to vote on closing elementary school

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A controversial plan being is debated in a Clinton County school district. The Keystone Central School Board is talking about shutting down Dickey Elementary School.

It’s still up in the air whether Dickey Elementary School will close at the end of the school year. It all boils down to money.

The school is in need of some serious repairs, and the superintendent says closing it would be the most fiscally responsible thing to do.







The Keystone Central School Board will soon vote whether to close the school at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

If Dickey closes its doors for good, it will have a huge impact on the district.

“My oldest went to Dickey and I have a daughter that student taught at Dickey so I am concerned for it,” said Linda Gray of Lock Haven.

According to school district officials, over the course of 10 years, Dickey would need nearly ten million dollars in renovations and repairs to bring it up to code.

The solution being suggested, shut it down and send the fifth graders to Central Mountain Middle School instead. It’s a move that could save taxpayers’ money.

“I am not for it, I have questions like how if Dickey needs millions of dollars of repairs done how did we get there over the years? I know our taxes will go up but I think its a good idea to try and repair that school and keep it in the neighborhood,” said Gray.

Some are concerned this will mean many more students in classrooms.

“I’m not for larger classes. I think we have enough problems with education in the united states today where kids need teachers that have the freedom to be more involved,” Gray added.

Tracey Marcum’s children attended Dickey Elementary. She shared with Eyewitness News on Facebook, “Our schools are full now and they want to send all these kids to schools that already have large classrooms, it’s crazy. There are many success stories from the kids that attended dickey, the benefit of having a slightly smaller classroom.”

Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin shared with Eyewitness News, “While closing any school can be disheartening, we are committed to providing a quality education to every student every day, regardless of which building they attend.”