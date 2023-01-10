WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A key vote in Luzerne County Tuesday could eventually change the way the county is governed.

County Council voted to form a study commission made up of citizens who could change the way the county is governed or leave it just like it is.

Citizens interested in serving would simultaneously run in the primary, with the top seven vote-getters being part of the study commission if the ballot passed.

These commission members would then have up to 18 months to study the current structure and decide if they want to keep it as is, switch to a different structure, or revert back to the three-commissioner system.

“I want to thank my colleagues the ones that had proposed to put the government study commission ordinance I think it’s very important that we allow the people to decide to put it on the ballot less than a dozen years ago the commissioners voted to allow individuals to serve on that government study commission at the time, to study the government,” said Stephen J. Urban, a Luzerne County Council Member.

In other county council businesses, three new members were also selected to serve on the new manager search committee.