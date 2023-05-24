SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division Four has been keeping the memory of their Vice President Kevin Shaughnessy alive through the annual scholarship fund and Thursday was the fourth annual event.

Every year, an eighth-grade boy and a girl student from All Saints is nominated by the principal for their involvement in the community and academic achievements.

The winners of this year’s awards were Lila Kolcharno and Matthew Fox.

“In so honored just to get this award against other students and to get it for students at the church I’m really honored to get it,” said Kolcharno.

“The former vice president was a charter member and he was such a, I would say he was the glue of the organization when he passed away. He left a huge hole, but with that being said, we tried to keep his name alive every year,” said Charter President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division Four Patrick O’Malley.

Both of Thursday’s recipients received a 500-dollar scholarship to Holy Cross High School.

The scholarships were made possible through fundraising.