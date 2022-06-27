EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday, the F.M. Kirby Center announced that actor and comedian Kevin James will return to the venue this fall.

James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. He grew to fame with the tv show The King of Queens and a long list of movies such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, and the Grown-Ups series.

According to media release, James will bring his comedy special to the Wilkes-Barre area Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box Office, and online. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Prices for tickets range from $46-$86.