WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Country music fans are putting on their cowboy boots and hats and heading to the Wilkes-Barre Area Saturday night to see an all-star lineup hit the big stage.

Cowboys and cowgirls set their sights on Wilkes-Barre Township to see not one, but two country music icons.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of people for the Kenny Chesney concert,” says Amanda Hinz, an employee at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

“Kelsea Ballerini isn’t your normal opening act, she’s a star herself so people are going to want to see her too,” said Will Beekman, general manager at Mohegan Sun Area.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza welcomed Kenny Chesney, along with Kelsea Ballerini as his opening act this holiday weekend as a stop on Chesney’s, “I Go Back Tour”.

As the arena continues to bring star-studded acts to the area, it’s also bringing a boost to business.

“If you step outside this arena and you spin around 360 degrees, everything you see, you see because this arena was built,” added Beekman.

The concert sold just under 9,000 tickets. 9,000 ticket-buyers who need a place to eat and sleep.

“The hotels are packed, restaurants are gonna be busy, we’re gonna be busy once they finally arrive here. So it’s a good night for us, but it’s a good night for Luzerne County in general,” continued Beekman.

Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Wilkes-Barre Scranton had just three vacant rooms a few hours before the concert.

“It definitely helps with business in Wilkes-Barre because when they do come to the concerts, typically they do stay here. I mean, we do have a lot of hotels in Wilkes-Barre but it’s crazy that they all sell out,” said Hinez.

As Kenny Chesney fans flock to the Diamond City, many were seen getting ready for the country star hours or even days in advance.

Some fans camped outside of the arena eight hours before the concert was set to kick off.

“When we don’t tailgate, we do our little linegate. We bring some drinks, some food, we have music playing, and we make friends while we’re sitting here waiting for the show,” said Chrissy Haas, from Cherry Hill, NJ.

The show brought in more than hard-core country music fans.

“I do enjoy Kenny Chesney, I love him. Not a country guy, but I do like watching him. We saw his concerts in Philly his last couple times and made the trip up,” said Vince Riale from Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Those who do make the trip to the Wilkes-Barre Area for such events are the reason concerts this big are able to happen.

“I’ll probably see him every year. Every time he comes around we’ll stop and see him. I’ll probably be at Mohegan Sun pretty soon, donating all my money,” added Riale.

Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back Tour” begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are warning to watch for traffic congestion on surrounding roads including I-81 and Route 309 before and after the concert.