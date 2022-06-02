KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It is meteorological summer and temperatures are on the rise, but unfortunately, so are many of our utility bills.

The prices for seemingly everything continue to jump up, and that includes heating and cooling our homes

“There’s a shortage of natural gas being produced in the country. The prices go up, so electric is going up. Natural gas is going up and everything else follows,” says Ken Rex, owner of Ken Rex heating and cooling.

But Ken said there are ways you can alleviate the price hikes. “(The) best way to have your system operate efficiently is to have a professional do a yearly tune-up on your system.”





The easiest way to save money at home is by efficient thermostat use. Keeping the temperatures a little higher uses less power than cooler temperatures.

“Don’t turn your thermostat right off to walk in the house and walk in the house and it’s 94 and then you expect the air conditioner to cool it off in an hour. That’s not gonna happen.”

Ken said house fans are an inexpensive way to keep air flowing in your home, while still having a cooling effect.

“Anytime air moves across your skin you get the cooling evaporation. Just like a breeze outside, it takes the heat off your skin and you feel cooler,” said Ken.

Making sure that your house is properly insulated is a more time-intensive method, but yields great results.

“No matter what type of heating or cooling system you get, the attic is 130 degrees if you don’t have good insulation all that heat is coming down into the bedroom. Making a house as energy efficient as tight as possible saves any type of heating and cooling and that lowers your bill,” Ken explained.

Another way to help your cooling system is by cleaning dust and contaminants out of the system’s filters at home to alleviate restricted airflow in the system.

