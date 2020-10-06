Kayak/canoe launch to be built at River Common Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Citing the benefit of outdoor activities for all citizens, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced $250,000 in grant money for the River Common park in Wilkes-Barre to build a kayak/canoe launch at the Susquehanna River, build walkways and do landscaping to improve the area for recreation.

“We are happy to assist Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County with investments to make River Common even better, so that residents and visitors can experience a greater connection to the Susquehanna and have fun on the water,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, DCNR Secretary.

This grant is among over 20 others in the state which total about $2.85 million from various funds and grants.

