SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Conservative Republican Kathy Barnette made a stop Monday evening at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton to make her case to voters.

One of the more hotly contested races is the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat in Washington. Recently, Kathy Barnette has made a surge in the polls challenging the front runners.

On Monday morning, NBC’s Dasha Burns asked Barnette about organizing buses to the January 6 rioting. Barnette said, “I feel about January 6, the way the left feels about the summer of 2020 when you have Black Lives Matter, and ANTIFA, and other groups out there looting and robbing and everyone was calling it mostly peaceful protests with buildings being burned down behind.”

We will have more from Barnette’s event tonight on eyewitness news at 11.