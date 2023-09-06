WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Library System (LCLS) members announced Wednesday that the on-demand streaming service Kanopy will be available for free to use by Luzerne County residents.

The LCLS said in a release that library card holders would be able to access Kanopy and sign up to begin streaming video feeds instantly and will soon be available on most library websites.

After downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, or Roku, users can stream movies from any computer, television, or mobile device, according to LCLS.

The LCLS said that Kanopy offers more than 30,000 films for users to watch and even has Kanopy Kids with a selection of films and TV shows that promote respect for community diversity, encourage social and emotional development, and inspire creativity.

The LCLS goes on to explain that each user will have five play credits per month and after a video is opened, it can be seen any number of times for a three-day period, and play credits renew automatically at the beginning of each month. LCLS added that downloads from Kanopy Kids would not count towards the daily limit.

For more details, visit any Library in Luzerne County or go online to learn more about how to use Kanopy and what is available through the LCLS.