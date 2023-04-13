POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions on Thursday.

With 32 regional women presenting, this year’s theme of “Fearless Together” highlighted the ability all women have to create positive change in their communities.

Eyewitness News exclusively spoke with Melissa Gilbert, better known as Laura Ingalls from the television show Little House on the Prairie, before her Keynote Luncheon address.

“The number one quote that pops into my head that Laura Ingalls Wilder said, and I’m probably going to butcher it, but it is the sweet simple things in life that are the best after all. We learned during the pandemic and the lockdown when we realized that really mattered – home, family, and health – those are the sweet simple things. And being able to be together,” stated Melissa Gilbert, actress, director, and Empower’s Keynote Speaker.

Gilbert also shared her thanks to the Scranton Chamber for recognizing the extraordinary power that exists when women come together to support each other.