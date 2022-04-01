WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A solemn day in Waverly Township, as dozens turned out to mourn the loss of a local K9 officer.

A procession was held in Waverly for K9 “Wyatt”, a 2-year-old German shepherd who died from an intestinal problem.

Wyatt’s partner, Waverly Police Officer Angelo Rudolfi, announced the death last week.

“His wife is here, his one-year-old son Rhett is here, and they’ve adorned the dog, the dog has been family. The bond is there because that dog is willing to take a bullet for the handler,” stated Harold Nudelman, President, Fraternal Order of Police NE Lodge 63.

Wyatt joined the force as a puppy in 2020. He took part in drug searches and tracking and was quite popular in the community.

Wyatt was laid to rest at the Waverly Township building.