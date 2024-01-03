PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More and more police K-9s across the state are getting the proper protection when they’re taking down bad guys.

28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli caught up with a local sergeant who believes it’s a necessary investment for Luzerne County.

Pittston Township Police Department’s Sergeant Rudy Navarro is taking the extra steps to protect his partner. The K-9 officer says the donation is one that changed the safety and potential outcome of everyday situations.

K-9 Zeus is something of a rarity.

The Pittston Township Belgian Malanoy is one of only a small percentage of police dogs in the country fitted with a special vest. It’s an extra layer of protection Zeus’s partner says is crucial to the job.

“I want to come to work every day, I want to go home so I want my partner to go home with me every day as well,” said Sergeant Navarro.

The K-9 streetfighter vest Zeus got last summer will help prevent heat exhaustion while allowing Zeus to retain full agility, but most importantly, it will cover and protect some of his most vital organs, similar to a police officer’s vest.

“It took training. It took time getting him used to the vest. He doesn’t mind it I think he likes it. Kinda when you put the vest on him he doesn’t mind going to work,” Sergeant Navarro explained.

That kind of protection isn’t cheap. The two-pound vest costs $1,200, all of it donated by Brady’s K-9 fund, a local nonprofit.

Sergeant Navarro says the donation is everything because local departments can’t afford vests for K-9s.

Fortunately, the life-saving vest hasn’t had to protect Zeus from any serious harm, but Sergeant Navarro recommends that other K-9 officers invest in the equipment to have an extra sense of comfort for their partner.

“It’s very important that you look into this even if you don’t ever use the vest it’s good to have because you never know when you will need it. It makes me feel good. This is my first K-9. You feel comfortable in a situation where you get call one day where you’re like, ‘Oh my god I have to go in there with my K-9 partner and I don’t have a vest for him,'” Sergeant Navarro said.

Other non-profits are looking to donate money toward a K-9 vest.