EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The capture of escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County Wednesday highlighted the benefits K-9 police officers provide for law enforcement.

A Belgian Malinowski named “Yoda” helped track and take down Cavalcante, ending a 14-day manhunt.

28/22 News talks with Luzerne County Detective, Chaz Balogh, who works with “Spike” at crime scenes.

Balogh explains how the use of a K-9 continues to evolve, becoming more specialized. Detective Balogh and Spike demonstrate his abilities.

