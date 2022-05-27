SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday.

Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as 14-year-old boys.

Officers said that the two juveniles are known “GBG” gang members, a set of the “Crips” street gang.

When police were attempting to arrest the two children, they both ran, authorities say the shooter tossed the handgun and a baggie of marijuana that police did find.

The suspected shooter is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, firearms carried by a minor, reckless endangerment, and drug charges. The suspected supplier is facing the same charges. Both minors were released on house arrest.

The adult who is being charged was identified by police as 30-year-old Jacqueline Tapia. She is charged with obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.