Juvenile shot in Williamsport, police seeking information

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport police officers responded to a scene just after 9 p.m. Thursday where a juvenile was shot.

Police say the victim, whose age was not released, was on the 1500 block of Louisa Street. The victim had a gunshot wound to the lower extremities, they were treated at UPMC Williamsport.

The incident is being investigated by the Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Unit. If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact Agent LeVan at 570-327-7548.