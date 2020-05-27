Juvenile listed as missing from New Jersey arrested after shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 2 people were arrested in Wilkes-Barre after police responded to a call for shots fired Saturday night, one of them had been reported missing from New Jersey.

According to Wilkes-Barre police, officers responded to the area of Carey Avenue near Susquehanna Street just before midnight on Saturday for a call of multiple shots fired in the area.

When they arrived they saw 2 males running away from the area. After a brief chase, one male was found hiding under a porch and had to be tased before being taken into custody. The second man was also arrested after he was found hiding behind a kayak.

Police identified them as Ahmyr L. Younger and a juvenile who was listed as missing from the New Jersey area.

Police found eight shell casings at the scene and when searching the two men, found packets of heroin, vials of methamphetamine and a handgun.