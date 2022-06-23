WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after police say he killed a 7-year-old boy in a hit and run.

7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was killed by a hit-and-run driver in March of 2021 while riding his bike.

Police charged Robert Ball in February for the crime. He plead guilty last month. According to state police, he was driving in the 300 block of Bonneville road in Huntington Township when he struck Gabriel Bierly, who was riding his bike near his home.

Police say the little boy was found about 50 feet from where the crash happened and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Ball

Eyewitness News sat down with Gabriel’s parents to see what their hopes are as they prepare for Ball to be sentenced this afternoon.

“It would be helpful for us as far as healing just to know what happened,” said Adam Bierly.

“Why he made the decisions he made. We understand it was an accident, but we don’t understand why he chose to leave. What in that moment made you make that decision to leave our little boy,” asked Sara Bierly.

They say they may not get the answers they’re hoping for, but any closure is better than none at all. Ball is scheduled to be sentenced at the Luzerne County Courthouse Thursday at 1:00 p.m.