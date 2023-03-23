WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As inflation woes have put stress on the wallets of many, consignment stores are gaining popularity as people look to cut costs.

A line of shoppers eagerly waited outside the former Sears store at the Wyoming Valley Mall Thursday morning.

The reason behind the line of consumers was to find the best bargain at the “Just Between Friends” children’s consignment pop-up shop.

Some people were new to the event this year.

“It’s my first time. I have two grandsons, so I’m shopping for them,” explained Doris Jeffery of Trucksville.

Photo Credit: Heather Orlandini, Sales Coordinator/Owner, Just Between Friends

But others are experts at this point in time.

“We’ve been coming here since before he was born and he’s two,” stated Shiannah Teetseo of Shickshinny.

Heather Orlandini is the sales coordinator and owner of “Just Between Friends Consignment Shop” and has been organizing the bi-annual shop for the last eight years.

She says they’ve seen an uptick in secondhand shopping since the pandemic and inflation putting stress on the wallets of many.

“Families are coming in and they’re buying more, so even though they’re spending more, it’s still so much cheaper than it would be if you went to like a typical department store,” Orlandini said.

More than 300 families participate in the pop-up by selling unused clothes, toys, and goods for infants through teens.

“He’s shopping for toys. I’m looking for pajamas and stuff for the summer,” Teetseo added.

This year, Orlandini says they have more than 100,000 items for sale at discounted costs ranging from 50 to 90 percent off.

“These items are all from local families and they stay with local families, so in a way, it’s like recycling. None of these items are going to go into landfills,” Orlandini continued.

No matter what brings you into the store, It’s the hard work behind the planning that Orlandini says pays off.

“Maybe jackets or sweatpants, clothes. Maybe some toys,” Jeffery stated.

“It really is just like a labor of love of everybody in the community,” Orlandini stressed.

The “Just Between Friends” pop-up sale is open at the Wyoming Valley Mall until 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday.