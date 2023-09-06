GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As inflation issues put stress on the wallets of many of us, consignment stores are gaining popularity. People are looking to cut costs, especially for back-to-school season.

28/22 News visited a second-hand pop-up shop in the Poconos where organizers say they hope to help families on a budget.

Racks are rolling at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert on Wednesday, but it’s not the usual fair festivities, as it’s the third annual Just Between Friends Consignment Pop-up.

“Between seeing the start to finish, but then also just getting the relationships with the community, I love sale week. It’s my favorite,” said Poconos Just Between Friends co-owner Ashley Elmer.

Ashley and her husband Kyle are the brains behind the four-day secondhand event.

The pair first started as shoppers in the area when they were foster parents.

“She literally only had a backpack with her and school was starting the next week. We were also going on vacation three days after she came to us and so we needed a lot of items for her,” Ashley explained.

Now operating as owners, the duo helps families in their shoes or those looking to save a buck.

“Your kids are growing fast, but your budget’s not keeping up with that,” Ashley added.

The pop-up showcases clothing, books, and toys up for sale by local families for 50% to 90% percent off its original price.

A perfect time for the event during back to school, as the National Retail Federation reports families will shell out about $900 per student this fall.

“The average family probably has two, two and a half kids possibly so the costs just add up. So it helps to kind of break that down and make things a little bit cheaper. You can get more for the same amount of money,” Kyle explained.

And as the trend of secondhand shopping grows, the pair hopes their sale will too, work with the community, for the community.

“Being here, I know how much of the need there is for it and how much it could save families in the end, right?” Kyle continued.

Wednesday was the first pre-sale kick-off for the Just Between Friends event in Gilbert.

On Thursday, doors open to the public at 9:00 a.m. through Saturday.