SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The trial for Shawn Christy is set to begin in Federal Court in Scranton Monday.

The McAdoo man allegedly threatened President Trump in 2018 and then led U.S. Marshals on a three month, six state manhunt. At one point Christy crossed the border into Canada.

He was captured outside Columbus, Ohio in June of this year. Follow this story throughout the day on PAhomepage.com & Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.