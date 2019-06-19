Jury Finds Nick and Ruth Baggetta Guilty

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After a lunch break Nicodemo and Ruth Baggetta walked into the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a free couple surrounded by family and friends.

It took the jurors more than an hour to deliberate and come back with a guilty verdict. The two face the same four charges of institutional sexual assault, endangering a welfare of a child, corruption of minor and furnishing alcohol to minors. Ruth was gound guilty on a fifth charge of failure to report child abuse.

The jury found that the couple had a sexual relationship with a teen Ruth met as a music and band teacher at Lakelake School District. She was 16 during the first encounter.

For nearly two years from 2016-’17 Nick had inappropriate contact with the girl more than 20 times the couple als slept with the teen .

“Where there’s smoke there is fire. What they did was inappropriate on all levels they just didn’t admit the sexual misconduct,” said Lackawanna County District Attorney, Mark Powell.

Sara Varela work the case in the courtroom and says “I believe the fact that both defendants took the stands and essentially corroborated what our victim had to say, gave even more credence to the jury.”

Nick could spend a maximum of 22 years in state prison while his wife could spend 29 years.

