Jury deliberations expected in Monroe County homicide trial

News
Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jury deliberations are expected Tuesday in a homicide trial in Monroe County.

In August of 2016, James Bidwell was charged with killing Kristen Wagner, five years after she was found dead in a scrap yard Bidwell owned on Crowe Road in Stroud Township.

Bidwell was charged with killing Kristen Wagner, who was found hanging from electrical wire in a Stroud Township scrap yard.

A supervisor found the 27-year-old hanging from an electrical wire and called 911.

Bidwell owned the scrap yard on on Crowe Road in Stroud Township.

Wagner’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, although, according to a grand jury’s findings, the death looked suspicious.

According to court documents, three years after the death, Bidwell’s associate made a chilling call to authorities claiming Bidwell admitted to choking Wagner out and staging the murder as a suicide.

Tuesday morning closing arguments were underway and the jury is expected to start deliberating in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos