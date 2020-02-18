Jury deliberations expected in Monroe County homicide trial

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jury deliberations are expected Tuesday in a homicide trial in Monroe County.

In August of 2016, James Bidwell was charged with killing Kristen Wagner, five years after she was found dead in a scrap yard Bidwell owned on Crowe Road in Stroud Township.

Bidwell was charged with killing Kristen Wagner, who was found hanging from electrical wire in a Stroud Township scrap yard.

A supervisor found the 27-year-old hanging from an electrical wire and called 911.

Bidwell owned the scrap yard on on Crowe Road in Stroud Township.

Wagner’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, although, according to a grand jury’s findings, the death looked suspicious.

According to court documents, three years after the death, Bidwell’s associate made a chilling call to authorities claiming Bidwell admitted to choking Wagner out and staging the murder as a suicide.

Tuesday morning closing arguments were underway and the jury is expected to start deliberating in the afternoon.