WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jurassic World live tour is coming to Wilkes-Barre for the first time ever.

A live tour of Jurassic World is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena from November 24-26.

Mohegan Sun says, at the Jurassic World live tour will have a Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex with multiple other life-sized dinosaurs.

There will be a preshow experience which is included with all ticket purchases that allows the fan to come an hour before show time to see their favorite dinosaurs up close.

Those who purchase a ticket and arrive for the pregame experience will have an opportunity to take photos with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere, as noted in the press release.

When:

The pre-show experience begins an hour before show time.

Friday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26 at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster on May 16 or you can go to Mohegan Sun Area box office during open hours on event days.

Here are a few preview trailers for you to check out:

For more information about Jurassic World live tour at the Mohegan Sun Arena check out their website.