WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday is the third Juneteenth observed nationwide as a federal holiday and Wilkes University hosted its third annual LitFest, sponsored by the Maslow Family Graduate Program in creative writing.

The celebration of the written word features literary readings and book signings from program alumni, faculty, and guest artists.

The week-long event featured Monday a Juneteenth celebration of black authors.

Guests can purchase a meal from Sammy’s Caribbean Grill Food Truck.

“It’s just important to me to be able to engage with this black historical moment so much of that history has only been carried forward because like my grandparents carried it forward just in our community,” said Graphic Novelist R. Alan Brooks.

Over 125 students and faculty attended the event, and LitFest runs until June 22.