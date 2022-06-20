WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many locations in northeastern and central Pennsylvania spent the weekend celebrating Juneteenth.

The Union Army captured New Orleans in 1862, and slave owners in confederate states moved to Texas with more than 150,000 enslaved African Americans. For 3 years, even after president Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation, slaves in Texas continued to be deprived of their freedom.

On June 19, 1865, troops marched to Texas, to enforce the emancipation proclamation and free the last enslaved black Americans. Those who were freed from bondage celebrated their long-overdue emancipation on June 19. Nearly 160 years later many say it’s a good time to reflect.

“It’s just been a big battle for black people in this country so I think it’s important to show our representation. It’s just a good time to embrace diversity, unity and bring everybody together,” said Nanticoke resident, Deidra Lamont.

The date has been observed by many for decades but it officially became a federal holiday last year with a stroke of President Biden’s pen.

“We can’t rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us in every corner of this nation. That to me is the meaning of Juneteenth. That’s what it’s about,” said President Biden.

At least 24 states and the District of Columbia are legally recognizing Juneteenth as a public holiday this year according to a Pew Research Center. Governor Tom Wolf designated Juneteenth as an official annual observance in 2019, but Pennsylvania does not recognize it as a federal holiday.

Due to the federal holiday banks will be closed alongside the U.S. Postal Service and DMV.