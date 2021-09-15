Jumper Road remains closed for 100-yards after flooding caused by Ida

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1 leaves several roads still in need of repair. One of them is Old Pittston Boulevard in Plains Township.

Floodwaters tore up pavement and caused a roughly 100-yard closure through a tunnel near Jumper Road which neighbors typically use on their daily travels.





While the road runs alongside a creek, concerned neighbor Joseph Parsnik says the creek isn’t the main reason for the flooding which has also happened in the past and caused an approximate 15 to 20-minute detour.





Now neighbors are concerned about how long their daily drive will be disrupted and what flood prevention measures will be taken.

