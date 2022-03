EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Read Across America Day, to get kids excited about reading. Our Eyewitness News’ Julie Dunphy stopped by Starry Knights Learning Center in Mountain Top Wednesday morning.

The preschoolers got to hear Julie read “The Digging-est Dog” by Al Perkins. The preschoolers really enjoyed the book.

“Read Across America Day” falls on the birthday of Theodor Geisel, who’s better known as Doctor Seuss.