Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier’s jail sentence

FILE – In this June 2, 2017, file photo, former Penn State President Graham Spanier departs after his sentencing hearing in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania prosecutors want a judge to order former Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin serving a county jail sentence for endangering children by the way he responded to a complaint that Jerry Sandusky had attacked a boy on campus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has upheld the jail sentence of the former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago.

“Today marks the end of a long road towards justice for the children endangered by Mr. Spanier’s inaction— choosing to cover up the abuse at the hands of Jerry Sandusky rather than reporting it to law enforcement,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, in a press release.

In 2017, Spanier was convicted of child endangerment for remaining quiet after being informed of Penn State Football’s Assistant Coach, Jerry Sandusky sexually assaulting a boy.

The judge says Graham Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving at least two months for endangering the welfare of children, followed by two months of house arrest. Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals.

“No one is above the law, and my office will continue to pursue anyone who looks the other way in the face of child sexual abuse. There are consequences for failing to protect children in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

A Penn State spokesperson says Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave who is not teaching classes.