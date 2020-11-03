Judge orders mail inspectors to USPS facilities in Pa. to ensure ‘no ballots were left behind’

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Postal Service has sent inspectors to several processing facilities throughout Pennsylvania on Tuesday to ensure that mail-in ballots are not left behind.

According to an ABC News report, U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan’s ruled that the USPS must “sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery.”

The postal officials must complete their inspections by 3 p.m. and return to the court by 4:30 p.m. to confirm that sweeps were conducted and no mail-in ballots were unaccounted for.

Tuesday’s efforts are part of the NAACP lawsuit from Aug. 2020 accusing the Postal Service and the Postmaster-General, Louis DeJoy, of “disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.” Organizations such as Vote Forward and Latino community groups initiated this lawsuit, according to Reuters.

As long as mail-in ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, Pennsylvania voters can have their ballots counted toward the Tuesday election through Nov. 6.

Pennsylvania is joined by Michigan and Florida in today’s USPS inspections.