Judge orders closure of Wayne County trailer park

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An owner of a trailer park in Wayne County has been ordered by a federal judge to close.

Nancy Neville has until next year to comply. This comes after she allegedly failed to obey a 2012 order over the park’s sewer system.

Residents told Eyewitness News they did not find out until Monday that a judge ruled on the closure of the park. Now they are wondering what will be next.

Neville Mobile Home Court in Salem Township is home to nearly 100 people. Including Richard Kinsley who has lived here for 45 years.

“I don’t want to move! And on the other hand I can’t. I absolutely can’t!” said Kinsley.

Kinsley estimates it will cost thousands of dollars to move his trailer.

A federal judge ruled back in June that Nancy Neville, the owner of the park, must “cease all rental of spaces for trailers” by April 2021.

“It was too quick of a decision to make. Number one, if he really cared about the people in the park he would have looked for a different alternative,” said Kinsley.

Back in 2011 Neville’s father, the original owner, passed away. The park was left in her name, which came with a 2012 consent order to install a “new” or “replacement” sewage system. Neville spent tens of thousands of dollars and repaired the system, which is not sufficient enough for the order.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Neville’s attorney said, “We are hoping to have an interim resolution in place within the next thirty days to protect these individuals pending either the conclusion of the appeal or a permanent abatement of the environmental issue.”

“It was never an issue ever since I lived here. I’ve never smelled it, you know anything like that, never,” said Shirley Cox, tenant.

Cox has lived at the park for nearly a decade and plans on staying.

“We all need to band together right now and support Nancy and support each other and try and get this park to stay open because we have no where to go,” said Cox.

The owner of the trailer park said she plans to do whatever she can to keep her tenants here and continue to fix the issue at hand. The owner has permits to build a new sewage system, it just has not been completed.

