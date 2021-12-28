Judge Munley’s honored for service given to the Lackawanna County bench

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 16 years, Judge Tom Munley had his last seat on the Lackawanna County bench.

Judge Munley was honored Tuesday morning. In his chambers by friends, family and peers of this field, after working tirelessly for years, to advocate for veterans and their families in our area.

“Its been an honor to serve the people of Lackawanna County since 2005. What an honor it is to sit as a judge for 16 years,” stated Judge Tom Munley.

Munley has been a long-time friend of Eyewitness News, hosting our segment “Veterans Views”. Munley will still serve as a senior judge for 3 more years, which is a part-time position.