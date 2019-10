JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - The lives of millions of people all over the world have a connection with northeastern Pennsylvania. They've received human tissue donations processed and distributed from Lackawanna County. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of one of the world's largest tissue banks.

"So this is where our technicians gown into the processing area," said MTF Biologics Associate Director of Business Optimization Barry Demansky. On the other side of the window from where he stood, skilled professionals put on protective clothing to avoid any possible contamination for an effort whose value is difficult to measure. "We save and heal lives and we do so by making it happen. So one of the foundational principles we operate on is teamwork," said Mr. Demansky.