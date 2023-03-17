WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local organization is helping shape young minds while helping them map out their futures.

Transitioning into the real world it can be a tough time for high school students, but programs like Junior Achievement can help get them on the right path to college or a trade school.

The non-profit organization inspires and prepares them for success.

“We, as a matter of fact, have seen almost a triple increase in our population at our Career and Technology Center of Luzerne County we have seen opportunities such as this increasing interest in career pathways versus the college pathway,” stated Nathan Barrett the Superintendent at Hanover Area.

Students at Hanover high school are some of the many who benefit from this program.

“Our footprint is a 13-county footprint but right now we’re focusing mostly on Luzerne, Lackawanna County. We want to be really strong and Luzerne and Lackawanna County and build out from there,” said Susan Magnotta the President of Junior Achievement.

Logan Potsko is a senior at Hanover Area High School and he’s excited about what the future holds for him.

“It’s letting me explore my career options and college options so that for the future I’ll be prepared for it,” added Potsko

Hanover Area principal says their school also offers students extra assistance to get college paperwork done.

“Our guidance department is very helpful. They do one on one meetings with the students. they help them with their financial aid with their coming applications,” explained John Sipper the Principal at Hanover Area

Junior Achievement also sends professionals into the schools to talk to students about what they do and how they got there. The majority of the students end up pursuing the careers of speakers.

“The goal of our Juniors Achievement is that we want every child to graduate from high school with a hope and vision for their future and a pathway to get there,” said Magnotta.

A path, that also exposes these young minds to endless possibilities.

Junior Achievement will host their annual Inspire Career Discovery Experience on April 18 at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center.