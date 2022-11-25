ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area.

Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county.

Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night.

It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy through the grove.”

“We started it during the 2020 season, and have growing it ever since. There are over 100 new light-up pieces in the display this year,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director.

The drive-through style light display begins near the impulse rollercoaster, travels down the main boulevard, then winds around the campground.

“There’s so many moving components to this to make this quite a team effort to make a holiday successful for our team and our guests that come to visit us all the time,” Jon Slodysko, Knoebels Operations Manager, explained.

The one-and-a-half mile route takes guests by more than 500 light-up displays.

“Santa in the helicopter would be our favorite,” said Sara Baker, from windgap.

The Baker family has made it a holiday tradition to take a spin through the lights every year.

“It’s a great community here. We’ve come for Knoebels during the day and they’re all great and it’s just really nice because every year there’s something a little bit different and you can drive through three years in a row and find something new,” Baker told Eyewitness News.

“Joy through the grove” is open nightly through December 31, excluding Christmas eve and Christmas day.