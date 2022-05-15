ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Pennsylvania candidates are making their last rounds before the Primary Election on Tuesday.

Josh Shapiro, the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate, made a campaign stop in Lackawanna County Sunday Night.

Shapiro was joined by State Rep. Austin Davis, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, and met with voters in Lackawanna, Lehigh and Bucks Counties.

They stopped at “The Club at the Highlands” in Archbald where they shared their plans to cut taxes, create job opportunities and boost the state’s economy.

“I wanted to come here tonight and speak about those issues and was blown away by not just the size of the crowd but the incredibly warm welcome that we received,” said Shapiro

In the past week, Shapiro and Davis visited nine counties ahead of the election.