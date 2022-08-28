DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27.

It was one of several stops he made in rural communities. Shapiro was talking about his plans to boost the economy, improve schools, and keep the community safer.

“We really have been encouraged by the amount of support. With the number of people taking lawn signs signing up volunteering and putting signs up on their barns, we are seeing real momentum in this campaign. We feel great with 73 days to go,” Shapiro said.

The latest polling on Pennsylvania’s race for governor show Shapiro leading. But, not as much as other recent polls.

Trafalgar Group poll shows Shaorui ahead of Republican Doug Mastriano by less than four points. The public opinion strategies poll gave a 15-point advantage