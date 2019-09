HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Jonas Brothers surprise a fan.

The trio, responding to a social media post from Lily Jordan. Cancer treatment forced the 16-year-old super-fan to miss Saturday’s show in Hershey.

So she invited, via Instagram, the Jo Bros to visit her at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

It was an offer Kevin, Joe, and Nick couldn’t refuse. Jordan was diagnosed at age 13 with a form of bone cancer.