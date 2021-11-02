Joint venture in Monroe County seeks ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg Borough Council is in the works with several other municipalities propose an ordinance that would decriminalize marijuana. 

Because it’s a borough, not a city, Stroudsburg Borough has to partner with and get approval from Stroud Township, Stroud Regional Police Department, and Middle Smithfield Township before it can pass. If approved, all locations will create a joint ordinance so it will be uniformly enacted.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Stroudsburg Borough Council President pro tem Erica McCabe about the ordinance and with the general manager of a new medical marijuana dispensary, Beyond/Hello, that opened last week. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos