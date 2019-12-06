Joint Drug Investigation Nets One Arrest

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wednesday, a joint narcotics operation with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Hanover Township Narcotics Unit and Nanticoke Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of 43-year-old Dwane Abramson of Nanticoke.

Police say they purchased crack cocaine from Abramson four times while he was in Hanover Township.

Around 7:00am Wednesday morning, Abramson was arrested when he tried to escape out a back door while police served a warrant at his Nanticoke home.

Abramson was taken to the Luzerne County Prison and faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, among other charges.