HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some local families are now armed with information thanks to an event aimed at helping them take the next step toward higher learning.

Johnson College set up shop at the Hazleton Community Center Saturday offering students and parents information about career opportunities.

Attendees learned about Johnson College’s expansion in the Hazleton Area, as well as free training opportunities for adults through a program called “RISE.”

The event also provided a lesson on the ins and outs of the college application process.

“The same way that they are helping me I could help others. I helped my friends fill out their applications for college all that and they also help your parents,” said Patricia De La Rosa, a student at Johnson College.

The event also pushed careers in trades setting up a robotics station for students to practice coding.

A coalition partnership called “Future-U” sponsored Saturday’s event in Hazleton.