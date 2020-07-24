Johnson College professor 3D prints PPE for local hospitals

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local college instructor is putting a 3D printer to good use while students are gone.

Cole Goldstein, Director of Advance Manufacturing Technology at Johnson College, has been making personal protective equipment (PPE) for local hospitals.

Thursday Goldstein delivered his last batch of full face shields to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

“They were saying they are some of the best masks they have seen. We’re full carbonate shields, industrial materials and we even created a level of adjustability in the back head strap,” said Goldstein.

Just after the pandemic hit, he started to make the shields. Since April he has printed 97.

“We built up a bulk supply of them and we’re able to distribute. That way it was a huge influx that’s happening,” said Goldstein.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Geisinger Health Foundation said, “We are still in the midst of the pandemic, and we are thankful for this donation to help equip our caregivers in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”

Once the college went to remote learning in mid-March, Goldstein took materials home for student projects. It wasn’t until then he made the decision to create the PPE.

“We quickly went to a lot of digital learning and we were not manufacturing anything anymore. So, I switched gears to use those materials to do the prints,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein’s first round of donations were delivered more than two weeks ago to Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton.

If the need for PPE continues Goldstein will do his part.

“If the college wants us to and if people around here needs them, we’re very happy to manufacture them,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein says it takes three hours or more to print a single face shield.