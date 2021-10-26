Johnson College hopes to enroll new students with the ‘Rise Program’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College is hoping to enroll 20 to 30 people into the first round of the “Rise program”.

This program is aimed at working adults and people coming into Pennsylvania from foreign countries with skills they may not know how to put to use.

Johnson College also works with the participants in the program to be placed into a job coming as soon as they leave the program. They will learn more than just their skill of choice, they will learn how to be a good employee, leadership, work culture and other skill sets.

“There was a workforce and skills gap before the pandemic, it’s even worse now. And I just felt that it is our responsibility as the only technical college in the region to reach out to partners and say we have to do something. Not that we want to do something, but we need to do something,” said Dr. Katie Leonard, president of Johnson College.

The program is open to anybody that is interested. It is an intensive nine-month program and a 40-hour workweek.

Interested people can pay for the program with traditional financial aid and if there are any gaps in funding the McGowan Charitable Fund will fill in the gap. You can apply to be a part of the program by clicking here.