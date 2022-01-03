Johnson College freezes tuition for third year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the third year in a row Johnson College announced that they will not be changing the price of tuition for the 2022-2023 year.

Johnson College credits the freeze partially to the third year of record-setting enrollment. The $17,700 annual tuition cost set for fall 2021 will remain.

“The third year of record-setting enrollment and smart fiscal management has led directly to this tuition freeze and our overall level of affordability for students,” said Liz Renda Johnson College’s Chief Financial Officer.

Enrollment for the 2022 Spring Semester, which begins January 18, is still open. There is financial aid available for students who are elligbile.