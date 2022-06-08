SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College in Scranton, Wednesday, announced the largest capitol campaign in the college’s history.

The ‘Innovation at Work’ campaign is working to raise $5MIL, which will go to a new campus gateway building at the college’s north entrance.

It will be named Ideal Saldi Hall, after the Johnson alumni who donated $1MIL last year.

“We have such a strong foundation with our alumni and their giving. We reached out and they reached back

and their giving like this just means the world to all of us here at Johnson College,” said Dr. Katie Leonard, President & CEO of Johnson College.

Johnson college has already reached 75-percent of its fund-raising goal. Construction is expected to begin in the fall and is expected to take 14 months to complete.