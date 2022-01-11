John Watson arraigned for sexual assault, kidnapping 14-year-old girl

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — John Watson was brought back to Pennsylvania Tuesday morning for his arraignment in Luzerne County. He’s charged with the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a 14-year-old girl from Luzerne Borough in October.

Watson, 45, is alleged to have held the girl captive for 3 days taking her to a Luzerne Borough apartment and two hotels where the alleged abuse took place.

Police say Watson took the victim to William Smiley’s apartment on Main Street, Luzerne borough where both Watson and Smiley forced her to take drugs and drink alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Smiley was arrested back in October and has been charged with sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Investigators stated on October 25, Watson left a Plains hotel room and the victim was able to call 911. She was rescued by Plains Township Police.

After a two-month-long manhunt, Watson was captured by U.S. Marshals at the end of December and arrested in Cleveland.

Luzerne County detectives traveled to Ohio to arrest Watson and bring him back to Plains Township where has been charged with false imprisonment of a minor, sexual assault, rape and related charges.