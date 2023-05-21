SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Polka music may have its roots in the Czech Republic, but it’s also very much a Pennsylvania thing.

The John Stevens Polka Band played some toe-tapping tunes in Swoyersville Sunday.

The event called Polka on the Corner took place at Milbre and Dana Streets.

The band from Swoyersville had good reason to play.

The mayor declared Sunday, May 21, officially John Steven’s Polka Band Day.

While the band took requests, the songs were all great for dancers of all ages, including a 97-year-old woman who says she has been dancing to their music for years.

“I love to sing and dance. Me and her always, we go together, we always dance everywhere, right, yeah,” said Helen Madar of Swoyersville.

“Every year we go and we follow along behind them sometimes we even get the police escort from them so but yeah, the mayor knows her, and like I said, it keeps her going. It really keeps her mind going in the agility and she just loves to dance,” said Swoyersville resident Karen Oncay.

Swoyersville Mayor Christopher Concert started Polka on the Corner three years ago.