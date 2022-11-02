Election Day is right around the corner.

Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman visited Penn State Behrend as part of his final push of the campaign. The Pennsylvania Senate race is neck and neck heading into the final week before Election Day.

John Fetterman continued to try and rally support from Erie, appealing to Behrend students and other Democrats on Tuesday. Ever since his debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the polls in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race have shown that it’s anybody’s race to win at this time.

At Penn State Behrend, Fetterman addressed his performance at the debate.

“I knew that it was going to be a challenge. I’m five months into my recovery after having a stroke. I’ve always been very clear that I might miss some words or mush some words together, but I think showing up is critical,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, (D) U.S. Senate candidate.

Behrend students supportive of Fetterman voiced what’s at stake in this election and why it’s so important to get out and vote.

“It’s all about having the 51st, 52nd and 53rd vote. That’s really it,” said Spencer Finley, political science major.

“Elections aren’t just presidential elections. I feel like people our age feel like, ‘I’ll just go vote for president.’ But every election counts, every vote counts for every single election. A lot of people died for our rights to vote, and I feel like we should take every opportunity we have to vote,” said Briona Bargerstock, psychology major.

One big issue on the ballot for students is abortion rights. Students shared how important Fetterman’s stances on several issues were.

“With Fetterman having such an outward expression on the state of Roe in Pennsylvania and being a direct advocate, especially to individuals of color, it definitely resonates with me as a biracial woman in Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Ketara Hinman, political science major.

“I feel like he really did clarify his strong points and what he really stands for. I think that’s going to make a great impact on voters in this room,” said Mallory Flesik, political science and psychology major.

Fetterman’s Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is expected to be in Crawford County campaigning on Friday, Nov. 4.