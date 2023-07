EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirms a man was struck and killed by a car while jogging along State Route 92.

Coroner Jill Matthews states around 8:00 a.m. on Monday 67-year-old Edward J. Bernard from Harding, was jogging along SR92 when he was struck and killed by a car.

State police said the driver did stop and waited for the Wyoming Regional Police Department to arrive on the scene.

At this time charges are not being filed against the driver.